Promising Bank Stocks To Research – August 8th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and SoFi Technologies are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are equity shares issued by financial institutions—such as commercial banks or savings and loan associations—that take deposits, make loans, and offer related services. By owning bank stocks, investors gain partial ownership in the institution and may receive dividend payments, but they also bear exposure to interest-rate fluctuations, credit risk and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $573.85. 16,677,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,785,859. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $547.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.02. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $574.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPM traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,335,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,996,332. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $301.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $804.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

NASDAQ SOFI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,986,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,304,102. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $25.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

Featured Articles