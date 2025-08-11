PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,937,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,800,000 after purchasing an additional 716,954 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 736,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,659,000 after buying an additional 86,493 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 731,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,597,000 after buying an additional 190,711 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 726,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,429,000 after buying an additional 267,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 510.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 707,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,396,000 after buying an additional 591,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 7,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $131.49 per share, with a total value of $996,168.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 184,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,318,418.05. The trade was a 4.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $139.88 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.70 and a 52 week high of $262.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. HSBC cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $246.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $210.00 target price on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

