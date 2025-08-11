PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 10,761 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 408.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of MRNA opened at $26.12 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.99) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 94.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Moderna from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Moderna

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.