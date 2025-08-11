Performant Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Performant Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.8750.

PHLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered Performant Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citizens Jmp lowered Performant Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. B. Riley lowered Performant Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on Performant Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Performant Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd.

Performant Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PHLT opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. Performant Healthcare has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.98 million, a PE ratio of -95.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Performant Healthcare (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Performant Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.92 million. Analysts forecast that Performant Healthcare will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Performant Healthcare

In other Performant Healthcare news, Director Lisa Im sold 180,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $587,817.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,229,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,592.25. This represents a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performant Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHLT. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Performant Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in Performant Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Performant Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Performant Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $6,691,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Performant Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performant Healthcare Company Profile

Performant Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

