LPL Financial LLC Sells 13,357 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,357 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Crocs by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,745,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Crocs by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Crocs by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Performance

Crocs stock opened at $75.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.76 and a twelve month high of $151.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 5.72%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $129.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Crocs from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

