LiveOne (LVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. On average, analysts expect LiveOne to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LiveOne Stock Down 4.5%

LVO stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.69. LiveOne has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80.

Institutional Trading of LiveOne

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LiveOne stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LiveOne, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LVO Free Report ) by 2,891.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,560 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of LiveOne worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LiveOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th.

LiveOne Company Profile

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

