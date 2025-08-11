LiveOne (LVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter.
LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. On average, analysts expect LiveOne to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LiveOne Stock Down 4.5%
LVO stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.69. LiveOne has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80.
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LiveOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th.
LiveOne Company Profile
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
