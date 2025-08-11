Leerink Partnrs Issues Optimistic Estimate for ALNY Earnings

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.31 EPS.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALNY. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $304.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.92.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9%

ALNY stock opened at $438.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.70 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $205.87 and a one year high of $439.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $331.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.89.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $773,689 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.54 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 273.52%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total value of $9,630,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 48,948 shares in the company, valued at $14,899,281.72. The trade was a 39.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.