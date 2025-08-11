Insurance Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 9th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Intuit, and Caterpillar are the five Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies whose primary business is underwriting and selling insurance policies—such as life, health, property, and casualty coverage. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the insurers’ combined results of underwriting profits and investment income on policy premiums, while also taking on risks related to claim frequency, regulatory changes, and interest-rate fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $7.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,979,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,568,456. Tesla has a 1-year low of $194.67 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 190.53, a PEG ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $6.07 on Friday, hitting $250.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,146,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,404,546. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $227.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $3.97 on Friday, hitting $465.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,326,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,150. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $425.90 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $481.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.55.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $12.61 on Friday, hitting $749.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,670,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,083. Intuit has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The stock has a market cap of $208.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $769.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $667.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $416.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,965,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,406. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $441.15. The stock has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $393.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

