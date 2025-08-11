Grocery Stocks To Follow Today – August 9th

Uber Technologies, Costco Wholesale, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are the inventory of food and household items that a grocery store carries to meet customer demand, spanning perishable goods like produce and dairy as well as nonperishables such as canned foods and cleaning supplies. Effective management involves demand forecasting, shelf-life control and inventory turnover optimization to minimize waste and ensure product availability. In a financial context, “grocery stocks” can also refer to the publicly traded shares of supermarket and grocery retail companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

UBER traded down $3.03 on Friday, hitting $89.64. The company had a trading volume of 26,183,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,471,660. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.06. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST traded up $3.53 on Friday, hitting $980.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,188,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,175. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $977.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $984.85. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $837.63 and a 12-month high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $3.97 on Friday, hitting $465.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,326,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,150. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $481.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.55. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $425.90 and a 12-month high of $542.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81.

