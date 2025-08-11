Financial Stocks To Research – August 8th

Robinhood Markets, BitMine Immersion Technologies, Coinbase Global, Uber Technologies, Circle Internet Group, UnitedHealth Group, and Salesforce are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks represent shares in companies whose primary business involves financial services—such as banking, insurance, asset management, and investment banking. These firms generate revenue through interest income, fees, premiums, and trading activities, and their performance often correlates closely with interest‐rate movements and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD stock traded up $3.58 on Friday, reaching $114.81. 24,524,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,746,215. The company has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $117.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.55.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. is a financial services company in the Banking industry.

NASDAQ BMNR traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,626,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,562,813. The company has a market capitalization of $200.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.07. BitMine Immersion Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $161.00.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

COIN traded down $5.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,548,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,596,051. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.21. The firm has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $444.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,317,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,300,002. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $97.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.33 and a 200-day moving average of $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $188.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of CRCL traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.30. 5,836,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,445,287. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.32. Circle Internet Group has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $298.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -12,509.88.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.59 on Friday, reaching $249.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,682,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,059,425. The firm has a market cap of $226.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.71. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,675,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,065,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.10. Salesforce has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

