Financial Contrast: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) and Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) and Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.2% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Two Harbors Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Two Harbors Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Two Harbors Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR Real Estate Finance Trust -4.43% 1.61% 0.33% Two Harbors Investments -67.06% 9.39% 1.07%

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Two Harbors Investments pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.8%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out -151.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Two Harbors Investments pays out -43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Two Harbors Investments has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Two Harbors Investments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Two Harbors Investments”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $564.63 million 1.08 $35.59 million ($0.66) -14.02 Two Harbors Investments $450.15 million 2.28 $298.17 million ($3.56) -2.77

Two Harbors Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Two Harbors Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Two Harbors Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 Two Harbors Investments 0 5 4 0 2.44

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus target price of $11.95, suggesting a potential upside of 29.19%. Two Harbors Investments has a consensus target price of $12.8750, suggesting a potential upside of 30.45%. Given Two Harbors Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Two Harbors Investments is more favorable than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Risk & Volatility

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Two Harbors Investments has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Two Harbors Investments beats KKR Real Estate Finance Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Two Harbors Investments

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions. It qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company must distribute at least 90% of annual taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

