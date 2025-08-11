Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBKDY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cfra Research upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Monday, August 4th.

Erste Group Bank Price Performance

Shares of Erste Group Bank stock opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.23.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $1.1657 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 289.0%. Erste Group Bank’s payout ratio is 28.89%.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

