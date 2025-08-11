Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GMVHF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Entain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Investec downgraded shares of Entain to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, August 4th.

Get Entain alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMVHF

Entain Price Performance

About Entain

GMVHF stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. Entain has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

(Get Free Report)

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.