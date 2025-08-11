Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLAKY. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.45. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) by 11,248.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

