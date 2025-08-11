DA Davidson Estimates Appian’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Appian in a research note issued on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Appian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

Get Appian alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on APPN. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Appian from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Appian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Appian from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Appian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $29.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.47 and a beta of 1.75. Appian has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $43.33.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $170.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.01 million. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Appian by 89.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Appian by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 21.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 1,244.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 300,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $9,549,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,430,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,339,345.53. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,878,575 shares of company stock worth $60,068,617 in the last three months. Company insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.