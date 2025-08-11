CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives $37.00 Average PT from Analysts

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.

CSX opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.45. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,856,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863,587 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $182,550,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CSX by 21.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,383,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 1,283.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,190,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

