Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

CXDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Crexendo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. D. Boral Capital raised their target price on Crexendo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Crexendo in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Crexendo from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. Crexendo has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $181.32 million, a P/E ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Crexendo news, CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 392,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $1,923,789.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 445,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,375.50. This trade represents a 46.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,473. Company insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 86,162 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

