Comparing Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) & Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Senstar Technologies and Cycurion”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senstar Technologies $35.75 million 2.66 $2.64 million $0.19 21.47 Cycurion $17.77 million 0.64 $1.23 million N/A N/A

Senstar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Cycurion.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Senstar Technologies has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cycurion has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Senstar Technologies and Cycurion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senstar Technologies 12.00% 11.69% 8.69% Cycurion N/A -267.22% -55.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Senstar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Cycurion shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Senstar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.3% of Cycurion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Senstar Technologies beats Cycurion on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies. The company's solutions and products are optimized for perimeter, outdoor, and general security applications. Its portfolio of critical infrastructure protection and site protection technologies includes various smart barriers and fences, fence mounted sensors, virtual gates, buried and concealed detection systems, and sensors for sub-surface intrusion, such as to secure pipelines, as well as video analytics software and video management systems. Senstar Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

About Cycurion

Cycurion is a global leading provider of Network Communications and Information Technology Security Solutions. Our mission is to develop and deliver world-class, cutting-edge solutions for our clients, regardless of size or complication, expressly optimizing your IT environment to meet the business need and to keep projects on track and on budget.

