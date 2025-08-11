Comparing DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) & Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) and Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DoorDash and Sunlands Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoorDash 0 12 22 1 2.69 Sunlands Technology Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

DoorDash currently has a consensus price target of $259.1765, indicating a potential downside of 0.01%. Given DoorDash’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DoorDash is more favorable than Sunlands Technology Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

90.6% of DoorDash shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of DoorDash shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.7% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

DoorDash has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlands Technology Group has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DoorDash and Sunlands Technology Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoorDash $11.90 billion 9.23 $123.00 million $1.80 143.99 Sunlands Technology Group $272.66 million 0.46 $46.87 million $3.12 2.95

DoorDash has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlands Technology Group. Sunlands Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoorDash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DoorDash and Sunlands Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoorDash 6.57% 9.56% 5.61% Sunlands Technology Group 15.61% 53.39% 14.22%

Summary

DoorDash beats Sunlands Technology Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support. It also offers membership products, including DashPass and Wolt+; DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, which are white-label delivery fulfillment services that enable merchants that have generated consumer demand through their channels to fulfill demand using its platform; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels. In addition, the company enables merchants to advertise and promote on its platform to acquire consumers. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Sunlands Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs. The company's STE courses include Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, financial management, advertising, accounting, administrative management, computer information management, finance, chain operation management, and visual communication and design and production. It also provides professional certification preparation courses in various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. In addition, the company offers education services through online and mobile platforms to adult students, pursuing post-secondary, and professional educations. The company was formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group and changed its name to Sunlands Technology Group in August 2018. Sunlands Technology Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.