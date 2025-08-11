Cloud Storage Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 8th

NetApp, CommVault Systems, and Alarm.com are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that offer data storage and management services over the internet, allowing customers to store, access and protect digital information on remote servers. Investing in these stocks gives exposure to the growing demand for scalable, secure and cost-efficient data solutions used by individuals and enterprises alike. Major players in this sector include Amazon Web Services (Amazon), Google Cloud (Alphabet), Microsoft Azure, and specialized providers like Dropbox and Box. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

NTAP traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.61. NetApp has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $135.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTAP

CommVault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,238. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.62. CommVault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $200.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVLT

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

NASDAQ ALRM traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $55.75. 206,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,619. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $70.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALRM

Recommended Stories