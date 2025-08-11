Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in Carlyle Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 17,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Carlyle Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Carlyle Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Carlyle Group by 101.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its position in Carlyle Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Carlyle Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Carlyle Group stock opened at $62.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.06. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $64.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.90.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $973.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.94%.

About Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

