Cannabis Stocks To Follow Today – August 8th

Incannex Healthcare, Canopy Growth, Indivior, Tilray Brands, Turning Point Brands, Innovative Industrial Properties, and Cronos Group are the seven Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the cultivation, production, processing, or sale of marijuana and related products. Investing in these stocks lets individuals gain exposure to the rapidly growing legal cannabis market—but they can be highly volatile due to shifting regulations, market competition, and consumer trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Incannex Healthcare (IXHL)

Incannex Healthcare Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

IXHL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,559,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,388,641. Incannex Healthcare has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 7.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 34,436,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,294,937. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $267.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

NASDAQ:INDV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.10. 785,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,067. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.74. Indivior has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17.

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 16,077,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,257,852. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tilray Brands has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $673.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Shares of NYSE:TPB traded up $3.36 on Friday, reaching $97.50. 95,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,236. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.66. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $98.37.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of IIPR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.24. 159,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,516. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $138.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Cronos Group (CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

Cronos Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.01. Cronos Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93.

