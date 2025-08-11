Brokerages Set Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Target Price at $149.90

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.7241.

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price objective on Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $160.00 price objective on Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Shares of DDOG opened at $130.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.62. Datadog has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.72 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $13,067,394.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 548,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,784,102.65. This trade represents a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $2,925,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 76,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,899,605.04. This represents a 24.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 835,918 shares of company stock worth $106,308,669. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 40.2% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 419,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after buying an additional 120,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 24.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,112,000 after buying an additional 156,152 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 192,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

