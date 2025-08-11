Block (NYSE:XYZ) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on XYZ. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Block from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Block from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Block from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

NYSE XYZ opened at $73.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.71. Block has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. Block had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Block will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 16,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $1,285,738.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 308,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,240,004.20. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 3,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $313,849.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 273,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,530,976.60. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,038 shares of company stock valued at $6,184,911. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYZ. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

