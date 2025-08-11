Biotech Stocks To Follow Today – August 8th

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, AbbVie, and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the research, development and commercialization of products based on biological processes—most commonly pharmaceuticals, vaccines, gene therapies and diagnostic tests. Investors in biotech stocks aim to capitalize on breakthroughs in areas such as genetic engineering, immunotherapy and personalized medicine, though they often face higher volatility and regulatory risks tied to clinical trial outcomes and approval decisions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $6.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $369.37. 1,262,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,983. The company has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $452.30 and a 200-day moving average of $465.93. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $367.74 and a 12 month high of $519.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.19. 1,250,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,278,944. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.24 and a 200-day moving average of $201.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $141.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. Danaher has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $279.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $456.05. The stock had a trading volume of 508,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,431. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $425.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $172.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $627.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,768,619. AbbVie has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $218.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.69. The company has a market capitalization of $350.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $434.94. 348,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,270. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $205.87 and a 52 week high of $437.50. The company has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of -175.77 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALNY

Featured Articles