Best Virtual Reality Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 9th

Meta Platforms, Unity Software, and EPAM Systems are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the development, manufacture, or distribution of virtual reality (VR) hardware, software, or services. By purchasing these equities, investors gain exposure to the growth potential—and risks—associated with VR technologies such as headsets, immersive content platforms, and enterprise applications. As the VR market evolves, the performance of these stocks often reflects innovation milestones, consumer adoption rates, and broader tech-sector trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

META stock traded up $7.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $769.30. 7,308,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,419,927. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $714.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $651.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $784.75.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

U stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.22. 12,034,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,564,755. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 2.32. Unity Software has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $38.96.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

EPAM stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.00. 1,084,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,945. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.67. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $138.15 and a one year high of $269.00.

