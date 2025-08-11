Best Shipping Stocks Worth Watching – August 9th

Shopify, United Parcel Service, and Blackstone are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate sea-going vessels—such as container ships, bulk carriers and oil tankers—to transport goods across international waters. Their performance is closely tied to global trade volumes, freight-rate fluctuations and operational costs like fuel. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.61. 9,567,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,552,143. Shopify has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,275,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,095,052. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $145.01. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.23 and its 200 day moving average is $104.63.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

NYSE BX traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,278,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,915. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $123.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.60 and its 200 day moving average is $150.51.

