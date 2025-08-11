Best Blue Chip Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 8th

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the seven Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with a proven track record of stable earnings, strong balance sheets, and regular dividend payments. These firms are typically industry leaders and are viewed as lower-risk investments compared with smaller or less established companies. Investors often include blue chips in their portfolios for steady income and long-term growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of KRMN stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $48.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.30. Karman has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $57.31.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RFIL stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 50,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,431. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a market cap of $76.84 million, a PE ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 0.82. RF Industries has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $9.21.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NetSol Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,288. The company has a market cap of $48.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $4.59.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.34 and its 200-day moving average is $219.16.

