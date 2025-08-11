Best Apparel Stocks To Watch Today – August 8th

Costco Wholesale, Berkshire Hathaway, Walmart, lululemon athletica, and Affirm are the five Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks refer to the total inventory of clothing items that a retailer or manufacturer holds at any given time—including garments in warehouses, in transit, and on shop floors. Efficient management of these stocks ensures products are available to meet consumer demand while avoiding both excess inventory (and associated markdowns) and costly stockouts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $6.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $984.21. The company had a trading volume of 890,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,553. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $979.28 and its 200 day moving average is $984.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.96. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $837.63 and a twelve month high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $464.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,891,794. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $482.21 and its 200 day moving average is $496.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $425.90 and a twelve month high of $542.07.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,091,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,034,643. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.20 and its 200 day moving average is $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart has a twelve month low of $67.14 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,365. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.91. lululemon athletica has a one year low of $186.52 and a one year high of $423.32. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,488,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,150,366. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.63. Affirm has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 3.63.

