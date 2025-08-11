Best 5G Stocks To Watch Now – August 8th

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, and Fortinet are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or deploy fifth-generation wireless network technology. They encompass telecom operators rolling out 5G services, equipment vendors building network infrastructure and chipmakers supplying the specialized semiconductors needed for faster, lower-latency connectivity. Investors watch these stocks for potential growth tied to the global expansion of high-speed mobile networks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.37. 21,350,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,007,859. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.43. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $66.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of CSCO traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,901,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,081,604. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of FTNT traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,448,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,348. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Featured Stories