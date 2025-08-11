Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) vs. TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) Head-To-Head Review

Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report) and TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arcadis and TSS”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadis $4.20 billion 1.08 $262.95 million N/A N/A TSS $148.00 million 3.41 $5.98 million $0.36 55.97

Analyst Ratings

Arcadis has higher revenue and earnings than TSS.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Arcadis and TSS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcadis 0 0 0 2 4.00 TSS 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Arcadis and TSS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadis N/A N/A N/A TSS 3.43% 111.91% 9.76%

Risk and Volatility

Arcadis has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSS has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TSS beats Arcadis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcadis

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M. It also provides business advisory services, including asset strategy and performance, business transformation and resiliency, investment and finance, operations and maintenance, and technology and information; contract solutions; cost and commercial management services; and design and engineering solutions for highways, railways, bridges, tunnels, power utilities, water utilities, ports and waterways, geotechnics, architecture, and structures, as well as building mechanical, electrical, and plumbing. In addition, the company offers digital environmental health safety and sustainability, environmental restoration, and project management solutions. Further, it provides mobility solutions for connected highways, intelligent rail and transit, integrated airports, and new mobility; places solutions; resilience solutions, such as energy transition, climate adaption, water optimization, enviro socio permitting, sustainable advisory, environmental restoration, and sustainable operations; and water supply and treatment, distribution, resource management, and industrial water and wastewater services. The company was formerly known as Heidemij NV and changed its name to Arcadis N.V. in October 1997. Arcadis NV was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About TSS

TSS, Inc. offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments. TSS Inc., formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc., is based in Columbia, United States.

