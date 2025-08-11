Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives $81.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Aptiv from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Aptiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aptiv from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $66.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.48. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Aptiv by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

