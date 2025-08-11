Analysts Set BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) PT at $35.17

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.1667.

Several brokerages have commented on BP. Jefferies Financial Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, July 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BP by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,282 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 73,478 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BP by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. BP has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $35.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.12.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $46.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. BP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4942 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 938.10%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

