Analysts Set Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Target Price at $15.50

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avantor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th.

AVTR opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. Avantor has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $39,591.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,224.52. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,000. This represents a 42.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 99,145,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,727,673 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 89.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,127,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578,493 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Avantor by 53.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,034,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876,524 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Avantor by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,158,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,992,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

