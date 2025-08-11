Analysts Set ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target at $90.00

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.00.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.
Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.10 and its 200 day moving average is $74.05. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $55.19 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.
ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.
