Airline Stocks To Watch Today – August 8th

Expedia Group, Joby Aviation, American Airlines Group, United Airlines, and Transdigm Group are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating passenger and cargo air transportation services. Their market performance is driven by factors such as fuel costs, consumer travel demand, labor and maintenance expenses, regulatory changes, and broader economic cycles. Because of these influences, airline equities often exhibit higher volatility compared with more defensive sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $7.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.94. 3,839,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,195. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.06 and a 200-day moving average of $172.61. Expedia Group has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $213.00.

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Shares of JOBY stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 16,051,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,813,613. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 2.52. Joby Aviation has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 17,398,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,450,199. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.43.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,811,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,123,023. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. United Airlines has a one year low of $40.13 and a one year high of $116.00.

Transdigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Transdigm Group stock traded down $11.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,417.48. 100,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,952. Transdigm Group has a 52 week low of $1,183.60 and a 52 week high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,509.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,409.75.

