AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

ASLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on AerSale from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial downgraded AerSale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th.

AerSale Trading Up 8.8%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerSale

NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $8.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68. AerSale has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $387.06 million, a P/E ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 4.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 37.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 85.4% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 175,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

