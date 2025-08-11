Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) vs. GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) Financial Contrast

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) and GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GameSquare has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Accel Entertainment and GameSquare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accel Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 GameSquare 0 0 3 1 3.25

Profitability

Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.40%. GameSquare has a consensus target price of $3.6667, indicating a potential upside of 272.55%. Given GameSquare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GameSquare is more favorable than Accel Entertainment.

This table compares Accel Entertainment and GameSquare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accel Entertainment 2.75% 28.46% 6.81% GameSquare -48.85% -162.44% -48.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accel Entertainment and GameSquare”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accel Entertainment $1.23 billion 0.76 $35.25 million $0.40 27.60 GameSquare $96.20 million 0.50 -$48.75 million ($1.51) -0.65

Accel Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than GameSquare. GameSquare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accel Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.4% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of GameSquare shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of GameSquare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats GameSquare on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The company also provides gaming solutions to the location partners. In addition, it operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, and other related entertainment equipment. The company is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

About GameSquare

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform. The company also engages in providing marketing and creative services, offering leading data and analytics solutions. The company was formerly known as Engine Gaming & Media, Inc. GameSquare Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

