Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 559,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,390,000 after purchasing an additional 127,178 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

