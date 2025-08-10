True North Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Main Street Group LTD grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $22.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $22.69.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

