Travel Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 8th

Costco Wholesale, Expedia Group, and SoFi Technologies are the three Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves travel and tourism—such as airlines, hotel and resort chains, cruise lines, car‐rental firms and online booking platforms. Their performance tends to track consumer travel demand, economic cycles, seasonality and global events like health scares or geopolitical shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $980.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,287. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $979.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $984.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $837.63 and a 52-week high of $1,078.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

EXPE traded up $7.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.84. 5,266,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $213.00.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of SOFI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. 39,261,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,386,313. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.93. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

