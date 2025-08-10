Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,839 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775,232 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,450,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,652 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,009 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,176,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,719,000 after buying an additional 12,885,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,371,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,440,000 after buying an additional 11,033,411 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

