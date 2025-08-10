Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $96,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $62.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

