SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 28,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,951,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 187,585 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of SPLG opened at $74.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $75.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.11. The firm has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

