Smart Money Group LLC Sells 8,343 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smart Money Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,343 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $640.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $645.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $642.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $619.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $590.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

