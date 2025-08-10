Promising Restaurant Stocks To Watch Today – August 8th

SoundHound AI, Uber Technologies, and Block are the three Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate restaurants and foodservice brands, giving investors partial ownership and a claim on those firms’ assets and earnings. Their market value is driven by factors such as same-store sales trends, commodity and labor costs, and shifts in consumer dining habits. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

NASDAQ SOUN traded up $2.98 on Friday, reaching $13.70. 173,293,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,114,383. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 2.57. SoundHound AI has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.42. The stock had a trading volume of 17,614,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,340,697. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.91. The firm has a market cap of $186.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $97.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Block (XYZ)

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Block stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,067,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,143,291. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average is $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.71. Block has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

