Pandora Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $613,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 588,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,629,000 after purchasing an additional 63,831 shares during the last quarter. Entruity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $969,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 701,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,321,000 after purchasing an additional 202,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 522,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 32,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.53. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.98 and a beta of 0.03.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

