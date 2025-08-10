JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 4,479,846 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,816,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,479,846 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 14.89% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,631,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,663.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PULS stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.63. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.04.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

