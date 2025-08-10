JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.81 Billion Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,350,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 815,660 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $1,806,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $77.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average is $71.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $59.84 and a 52 week high of $78.13.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

