iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Family Office LLC

Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1,205.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Bank of Finland lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,567,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,533,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $640.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $645.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.11. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $642.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

